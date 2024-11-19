Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.30.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.35. 807,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $100.59 and a fifty-two week high of $150.54.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This represents a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

