CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Shares Up 20% – Time to Buy?

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3,000.00 and last traded at $3,000.00. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,500.00.

CCUR Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,500.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2,497.18.

CCUR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCUR Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.