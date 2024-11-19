Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

NYSE:BSBR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,615. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 220.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 107.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 196,141 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 409,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 32,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

