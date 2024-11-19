High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.81. 89,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 122,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.
High Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0622 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
