High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.81. 89,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 122,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.

High Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0622 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

About High Income Securities Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,852,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at $5,055,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the second quarter valued at $362,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 502,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 50,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 50,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

