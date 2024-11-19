Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 310 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 308 ($3.90). 472,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 176,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($3.88).

Zegona Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3,422.22 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 342.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 306.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 67.85.

Zegona Communications Company Profile

Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

