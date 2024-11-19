Caprock Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,969 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,320,085 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,459,741,000 after purchasing an additional 58,681 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,281,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $868,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,769,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $582,529,000 after buying an additional 79,275 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,083,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $397,657,000 after buying an additional 237,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,852,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,720,000 after buying an additional 546,542 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEM opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

