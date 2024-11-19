Caprock Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,969 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,320,085 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,459,741,000 after purchasing an additional 58,681 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,281,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $868,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,769,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $582,529,000 after buying an additional 79,275 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,083,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $397,657,000 after buying an additional 237,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,852,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,720,000 after buying an additional 546,542 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance
AEM opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Agnico Eagle Mines Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
