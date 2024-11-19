PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 26,099 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,210,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26,099 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,300,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after buying an additional 1,474,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,364,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,139,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,411,000 after acquiring an additional 556,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $410.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.33. The firm has a market cap of $407.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.34 and a 1-year high of $421.56.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.