ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.33

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 8,467 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $369,923.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,020.11. This trade represents a 14.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,024 shares of company stock worth $1,051,375 in the last three months.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

