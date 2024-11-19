Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Windle Wealth LLC

Windle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises about 4.0% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 300.96%.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 48.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

