IQVIA’s (IQV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partners

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $248.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $260.00. Leerink Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IQV. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Get IQVIA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.87. The stock had a trading volume of 806,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,880. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $187.62 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.02.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 800,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.