Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.