GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,867,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 3,839,424 shares.The stock last traded at $63.78 and had previously closed at $66.34.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,079,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

