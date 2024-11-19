Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 403 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,797 shares of company stock worth $57,616,781 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 5.6 %

Tesla stock opened at $338.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $358.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.75 and a 200 day moving average of $222.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

