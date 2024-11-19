Amara Financial LLC. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Amara Financial LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Amara Financial LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $247.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.99 and a 12 month high of $257.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

