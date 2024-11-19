C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Transactions at C&F Financial

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 2,000 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,130. The trade was a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in C&F Financial during the third quarter worth $272,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in C&F Financial during the third quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in C&F Financial in the second quarter worth $201,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Price Performance

CFFI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.08. 11,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $232.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.36. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

C&F Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

