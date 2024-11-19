Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Decreases By 12.6%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 716,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $73,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $135,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,944. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.68. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a yield of 16.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

