Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Short Interest Update

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,800 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 499,900 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 252,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Idaho Strategic Resources

In related news, insider Monique D. Hayes sold 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of €11.51 ($12.24), for a total transaction of €89,156.46 ($94,847.30). Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at €318,481.70 ($338,810.32). The trade was a 21.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Swallow sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of €13.04 ($13.87), for a total value of €2,934,000.00 ($3,121,276.60). Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 955,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately €12,456,433.92 ($13,251,525.45). This trade represents a 19.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Idaho Strategic Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 5.0 %

Idaho Strategic Resources stock traded up €0.55 ($0.59) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €11.53 ($12.27). 235,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a market cap of $157.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.81. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 1 year low of €5.18 ($5.51) and a 1 year high of €18.35 ($19.52).

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.21 ($0.22) by (€0.06) (($0.06)). Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of €6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €7.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

