Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,020,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 15,980,000 shares. Approximately 26.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,606,947.70. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,745 shares of company stock worth $775,867. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,936 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,873,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,949 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,923,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,281,000 after buying an additional 1,157,825 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,177,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 337,928 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,332. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of -1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

