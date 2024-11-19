Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 278,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1,997.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 11,441.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $143,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 18.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 50.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CHI traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,185. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

