Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.09 and last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 54449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $964.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

