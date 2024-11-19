Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Down 8.0% in October

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $300,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,898,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,559,155.20. This represents a 1.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,400. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,988,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 475,196 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,882,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,560,000 after purchasing an additional 137,813 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,648,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 544,126 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,246,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 145,761 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,994,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,139,000 after purchasing an additional 648,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $15.52. 1,097,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,318. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.54. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

