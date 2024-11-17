Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 94,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

In other news, Director W D. Minami acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,370.07. This trade represents a 12.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Morgan sold 4,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $53,268.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,328.03. This represents a 11.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,948 shares of company stock valued at $336,083 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 332.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 44,256 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AOMR

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.