Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.57.

Amgen Trading Down 4.2 %

Amgen stock opened at $283.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $260.52 and a one year high of $346.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.