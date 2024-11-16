William Blair Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,RTT News reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ KZR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.22.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $0.40. Analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,588,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $630,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 295,956 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,068,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

