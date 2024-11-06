WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Trading 1.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $76.99. 27,564 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 22,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.07.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

