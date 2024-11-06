Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Trading Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Pioneer Bankshares Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59.

Get Pioneer Bankshares alerts:

Pioneer Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.