Toncoin (TON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $230.83 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.71 or 0.00006635 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $16.07 billion and approximately $230.83 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,325.63 or 1.00551053 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00012198 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006448 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00053739 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,114,617,974 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,114,562,792.020133 with 2,544,245,050.7291417 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.60034637 USD and is down -5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 589 active market(s) with $187,071,318.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

