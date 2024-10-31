Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.760-6.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.76-6.86 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

FRT stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.25. The stock had a trading volume of 712,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,577. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $88.25 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.58%.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

