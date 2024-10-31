DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Up 21.1% in October

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,700 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 454,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 285,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOYU shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
DOYU traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 147,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,131. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a market cap of $349.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.95.
DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter.
DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.
