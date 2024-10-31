Short Interest in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Expands By 20.5%

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ELDN stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,157,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,134. The company has a market capitalization of $166.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eledon Pharmaceuticals
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.