New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Short Interest Up 23.0% in October

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.
New Horizon Aircraft Stock Performance
HOVRW stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. New Horizon Aircraft has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
About New Horizon Aircraft
