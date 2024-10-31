New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Short Interest Up 23.0% in October

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

New Horizon Aircraft Stock Performance

HOVRW stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. New Horizon Aircraft has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically.

