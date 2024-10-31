iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Boosted by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $57,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 428,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,220,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,517,000 after purchasing an additional 140,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 64,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,538 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

