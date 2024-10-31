Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $78,399,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth $3,283,000.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of Amentum stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $34.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

