JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $23.93 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.56.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

