Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Republic Services updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $198.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.65. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $208.69. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.