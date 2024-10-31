Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Increased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 290.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $533.11 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $380.56 and a 12 month high of $538.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $522.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.04. The company has a market cap of $482.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

