SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 151 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 169,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. TD Cowen cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.54.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $161.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $164.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

