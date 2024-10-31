SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $974,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,267,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,216,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,645,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,267,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after buying an additional 94,952 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,178,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $453.80 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $447.89 and its 200-day moving average is $429.47.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.57.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catrina Harding sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $184,805.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,049.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,815 shares of company stock worth $11,635,501. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

