Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of RUSHA opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $60.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,226.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $232,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at $27,597.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,226.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,875 shares of company stock worth $3,422,554. 12.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

