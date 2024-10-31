SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $60.01 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

