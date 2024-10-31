New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,692 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,456 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $54,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,052,732,000 after purchasing an additional 363,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Autodesk by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,117,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $523,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,554,000 after purchasing an additional 825,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.95.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $288.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $294.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

