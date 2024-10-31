Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Hayward Stock Performance

NYSE HAYW opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hayward has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.88 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $612,426.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,797.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,755,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,902,000 after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,090,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,616,000 after purchasing an additional 222,311 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,465,000 after purchasing an additional 558,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,267,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,489,000 after purchasing an additional 469,124 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,775,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Articles

