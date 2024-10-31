Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Insider Sells $97,925.85 in Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $97,925.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at $991,327.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,065. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 19,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Get Our Latest Report on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.