Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Sells $105,842.70 in Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 4,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $105,842.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $21.96 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,191 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

