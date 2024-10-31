Brokerages Set Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Target Price at $80.88

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.88.

Several research firms recently commented on CCEP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCEP stock opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $82.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

