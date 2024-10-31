Brokerages Set Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Target Price at $80.88

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.88.
Several research firms recently commented on CCEP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCEP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.2 %
CCEP stock opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $82.32.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- What is a Dividend King?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.