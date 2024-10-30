National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.47 and last traded at $96.47, with a volume of 1267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cibc World Mkts downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.16.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 19.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.8081 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.58%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

