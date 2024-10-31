Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $286.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Tobam acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $265.79 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $189.16 and a 12 month high of $307.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.74 and its 200-day moving average is $247.76.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 86.65%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

