Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.56 and last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 175858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,932,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,246,000 after acquiring an additional 33,710 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 540,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.