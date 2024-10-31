Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan Sells 4,745 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $380,264.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,130.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Brunswick Price Performance
BC stock opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.51. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $99.68.
Brunswick Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BC
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.