Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan Sells 4,745 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $380,264.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,130.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC stock opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.51. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $99.68.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,531 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,964,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 88.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,430,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,903,000 after buying an additional 1,137,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,577,000 after acquiring an additional 144,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BC

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.