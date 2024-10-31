Kelly Lynn Loeffler Buys 1,203,704 Shares of PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH) Stock

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Lynn Loeffler purchased 1,203,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,203,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,000.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PSQ Trading Down 6.1 %

PSQH opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.39. PSQ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. PSQ had a negative return on equity of 348.34% and a negative net margin of 349.52%. On average, research analysts predict that PSQ Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

